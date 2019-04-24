|
Migliano, Frank E. Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Age 82 years. Beloved husband for 56 years of Katie (nee Sainsbury). Loving dad of John (Nancy), Peyton (Toni) and Justin (Tessa). Cherished Papa of Hailey and Lukas; Jack, Ava, Natalie, Nathan and Noah, Treasured brother-in-law of Vicky (Tyler) Breneman, Robert (Marilynn) Sainsbury, Stephen (Janet) Sainsbury, Sarah (Jerry) Sprecher. Dear cousin of Sharon Allison. Frank is preceded in death by sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Janice Sainsbury and brother-in-law Michael Sainsbury. Further survived by nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2-4 PM. Service of remembrance at 4 PM. Frank enjoyed a 58 years career as pharmacist and was the former owner / operator of Frank's Pharmacy in Hales Corners. He lived his life to the fullest, Frank was a pilot and motorcycle enthusiast; he enjoyed gardening, leaf raking, power washing and masterfully manicuring his lawn. He will forever be remembered as a loving Husband, Dad and Papa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Frank loved reading obituaries, this was his request: Frank died, car for sale.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019