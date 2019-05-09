|
Liska, Frank F. Of Cudahy, WI., Born to Eternal Life April 30, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Helen Schwartz. Dear brother of Rose Liska. Loving uncle to Renee Liska, Karen (Gary) Shoman, Charles G. (Michele) Liska and Michael Kominowski. Great uncle to Andrew and Jason. Fiancee of Nancy Bublitz. Loving grandpa of Sarah Lindh, Samantha and Stephanie Douglas. Great grandpa of Mason and Madison. Preceded in death by his brothers Joseph, Anthony, Charles A. and sister Mary Kominowski. Further survived by relatives and friends. Private services. Please see Church and Chapel website for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2019