Frank Fischer
Frank Fischer

Muskego - Born to Eternal Life August 22, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Catherine. Loving dad of Rosemary (the late Randy) Frye and Christine (Cliff) Maruszewski. Dear grandpa of Jason (Maria) Frye, Nicole (Justin) Krahn, Kyle (Britney) Frye, Tony Maruszewski (Kaitlyn Gutter) and Ryan Maruszewski (Sandy Nguyen). Great-grandfather of Sofia, Emma, Aiden and Ashton Frye. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells. Visitation Thursday at Sacred Heart 9:30 am until time of Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
