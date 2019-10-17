|
|
Frank "Frankie" Fleisner
West Bend - July 25, 1961 - Sept. 23, 2019
Thanks to the 3rd Floor staff at Samaritan Health Center, West Bend, and Allay Hospice , Jackson. Frankie died comfortably and with dignity in the early hours of 9/23/19.
Frankie's childhood years were spent on the farm in Menomonee Falls. He enjoyed the many gatherings with family, friends, and neighbors. He then began his many years of employment at the Waukesha Training Center/Easter Seals where he loved to work.
As Frankie moved on to another phase in his life, Garfield House in Waukesha became his second home and family. Thank you Brenda and the enthusiastic staff for enriching his life.
As Alzheimers further set in, Frankie moved to his third and final home, the third floor of the Samaritan Health Center. There are not enough words to thank the 3rd floor staff and Allay Hospice for their professionalism, their concern served with a smile, and their comforting care of Frankie. They indeed are the unsung heroes helping their residents and family members to cope with the challenge of Alzheimers.
Frankie is one of eight children: he has two sisters, Jeannine (John) Becker, Denice (Jim) Barrett, and five brothers, the late Harold Jr. "Butch" (Grace), Bob (the late Kathryn)(friend Vicki), Pete (Marge), and Ed (Vivian) and the late Del (the late fiance Janice) Fleisner. Further survived by nieces and nephews, special friends, Ro and Mike, Wednesday's little helper, Sutton, and friend, Wulfie (Wulfdog).
A root beer float ,"thank you", celebration remembering Frankie was held at the Samaritan. Frankie has now joined his parents and brother Del at the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
If you wish to honor Frankie,
1. Thank a caregiver.
2.Memorials will be greatly appreciated to:
Samaritan Health Center, Special Activities, 531
East Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095
It is through these memorials residents can once again enjoy themselves at life's end with dignity and a carefree spirit.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, 2019