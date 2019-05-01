|
|
Gruener, Frank "Sonny" Of Cudahy. Passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee McCaigue) for 56 years. Loving father of Julie (Ted) Sellhausen and Gregory, Douglas (Liesel) and Troy (Nedra Carmen) Gruener. Grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Raymond (Lorraine), the late Katherine (the late Otto) Stublefeldt, Frances (the late Donald) Blackburn, the late Deloris, the late Patricia and Doris (Tom) Fischer. Sonny is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sonny was a veteran of the US Army and retiree of the USPS. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions text 1844649 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019