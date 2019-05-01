Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Gruener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank "Sonny" Gruener

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frank "Sonny" Gruener Notice
Gruener, Frank "Sonny" Of Cudahy. Passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee McCaigue) for 56 years. Loving father of Julie (Ted) Sellhausen and Gregory, Douglas (Liesel) and Troy (Nedra Carmen) Gruener. Grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Raymond (Lorraine), the late Katherine (the late Otto) Stublefeldt, Frances (the late Donald) Blackburn, the late Deloris, the late Patricia and Doris (Tom) Fischer. Sonny is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sonny was a veteran of the US Army and retiree of the USPS. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions text 1844649 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now