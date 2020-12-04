Frank H. PearceNew Berlin - Died April 14, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice at age 74. He was born in Oak Park, IL on July 3, 1945 the son of William and Florence (Hodgson) Pearce. He worked as a realtor for Exit Realty Horizons and was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Elm Grove. Survived by a son, Keith (Alician) Pearce, brother William Pearce, brother-in-law Richard Holtz, cousins, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thurs., Dec. 10, 2020 at 1 PM at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, followed by interment at Prairie Home Cemetery. Masks or face coverings are required.