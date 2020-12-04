1/1
Frank H. Pearce
1945 - 2020
Frank H. Pearce

New Berlin - Died April 14, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice at age 74. He was born in Oak Park, IL on July 3, 1945 the son of William and Florence (Hodgson) Pearce. He worked as a realtor for Exit Realty Horizons and was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Elm Grove. Survived by a son, Keith (Alician) Pearce, brother William Pearce, brother-in-law Richard Holtz, cousins, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thurs., Dec. 10, 2020 at 1 PM at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, followed by interment at Prairie Home Cemetery. Masks or face coverings are required.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
