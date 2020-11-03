Frank HaybeckSat., October 31, 2020, age 94 years. WWII Marine veteran. Beloved and devoted husband of Ruth (deceased). Loving father of Linda (David) Johnson, Sandra (Edward) Duffy, Donna (Edward) Melchior and Lisa (Daniel) Warwick. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Private visitation at CCZ funeral home Waukesha and internment at Forest Hill Memorial Park. A special thank you to the Linden Grove Community for their loving care, St. Luke's hospital, and to Dr. Paul Bernstein. Memorials may be made to the Oak Creek VFW/American Legion Posts or the Milwaukee Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.