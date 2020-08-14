Frank Hornak
So. Milw. - Was born to eternal life at the age of 89 on Aug. 14th, 2020. Survived by his wife Lynn (Larson) of 55 years, loving father to Gary (Paige), Timothy (Debi), Marilyn (Mark), Cindy (Jerry) and Don (JoAnn). Loving grandpa to 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by 6 brothers, a sister and a granddaughter. Frank was a proud bar owner of Franklynns and the Country Club in Cudahy and was a retiree from Ladish. Frank served his country in the Korean War in the Army. Private family burial will take place. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com
