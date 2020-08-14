1/
Frank Hornak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Hornak

So. Milw. - Was born to eternal life at the age of 89 on Aug. 14th, 2020. Survived by his wife Lynn (Larson) of 55 years, loving father to Gary (Paige), Timothy (Debi), Marilyn (Mark), Cindy (Jerry) and Don (JoAnn). Loving grandpa to 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by 6 brothers, a sister and a granddaughter. Frank was a proud bar owner of Franklynns and the Country Club in Cudahy and was a retiree from Ladish. Frank served his country in the Korean War in the Army. Private family burial will take place. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved