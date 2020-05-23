Frank J. KalivodaFranklin - Age 80, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Wessollek). Loving father of Kelley (Mark) Mewissen and Kara Kalivoda. Dearest brother of Barbara (Donald) Brincka, Mildred (the late Eddie) Gerard and Patricia Taylor. Further survived by his "little girl" Molly, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Memorial Services will be held at a later date."As you were loved in life, You will be loved Forever in Our Memory."