Lear, Frank J. Passed away May 3, 2019, age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Lola (Nee Klinger). Dear father of Darlene (Bob) Becker, Denise (Doug) Ewert and Donna (Mike) Lambro. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Aaron) Brzycki and Kevin Becker. Great grandfather of Brooklyn and Charlotte. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Saturday May 11, from 3 - 5 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield WI, 53005, with Memorial Service at 5 PM. Frank was a retiree from Wisconsin Gas Company. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or to the would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1845058 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019