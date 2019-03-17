Services
Frank J. Martino

Frank J. Martino Notice
Martino, Frank J. Age 90. Passed away peacefully on March 9th surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 50 years to (the late) Gertrude. Cherished father of Tom (Sandy) and Jeff (Tami). Adored and loving "Papa" to Victoria and Cassandra and treasured grandfather of Jenni, Mary, Emily and Joseph. Korean War veteran, U.S. Army. An avid sportsman, he loved hunting and fishing. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
