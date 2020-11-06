Frank J. Pfaff Jr.Of Slinger, formerly of Milwaukee. Born to Eternal Life November 4, 2020, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Gwiazdowski) and the late Sharon (nee Ciscel). Dear father of Kathleen Pfaff and Beth (John J.) Caruso. Loving grandfather of Lauren DeCarlo. Fond brother of Judith (the late Warren) Prudisch, the late Bernadine (the late Don) Sutilla, and the late Marcella Wolf. Fond brother-in-law of Christine (Judy Stoiber) Gwiazdowski, Raymond (Barbara) Gwiazdowski, MaryBeth (Rod) McClellan, Tom (Carol) Gwiazdowski, Laura Jean Gwiazdowski, Rick (Jennifer) Wolf and the late Michael Gwiazdowski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission would be appreciated.