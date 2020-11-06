1/1
Frank J. Pfaff Jr.
Frank J. Pfaff Jr.

Of Slinger, formerly of Milwaukee. Born to Eternal Life November 4, 2020, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Gwiazdowski) and the late Sharon (nee Ciscel). Dear father of Kathleen Pfaff and Beth (John J.) Caruso. Loving grandfather of Lauren DeCarlo. Fond brother of Judith (the late Warren) Prudisch, the late Bernadine (the late Don) Sutilla, and the late Marcella Wolf. Fond brother-in-law of Christine (Judy Stoiber) Gwiazdowski, Raymond (Barbara) Gwiazdowski, MaryBeth (Rod) McClellan, Tom (Carol) Gwiazdowski, Laura Jean Gwiazdowski, Rick (Jennifer) Wolf and the late Michael Gwiazdowski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
November 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He is in a better place. Gonna miss our chats on the patio. Best neighbor anyone could have. Praying for peace for the family. We love you Margaret.
John & Bette Feistel
Friend
