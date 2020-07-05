Frank J. SukupPassed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 at the age of 87. Dear brother to Anne Dornak. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anna Sukup, sisters Leeda Gavin and Fran Jahn, brother Rev. Joseph Sukup, and brothers-in-law Ken Gavin and John Dornak. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 8 from 9 to 10:30 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Nativity of the Lord Church, (3672 E. Plankinton Ave, Cudahy) at 11 AM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.