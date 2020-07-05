1/
Frank J. Sukup
Frank J. Sukup

Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 at the age of 87. Dear brother to Anne Dornak. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anna Sukup, sisters Leeda Gavin and Fran Jahn, brother Rev. Joseph Sukup, and brothers-in-law Ken Gavin and John Dornak. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 8 from 9 to 10:30 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Nativity of the Lord Church, (3672 E. Plankinton Ave, Cudahy) at 11 AM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Church
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
