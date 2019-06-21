|
Theim, Frank J. Passed away June 18, 2019 at the age 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Arlene. Loving dad of Vicki, Lori (Mike) Busch, Tami (Tony) Alvanos, Frank (Tina), Bob, Jim (Shelly), LuAnn (Don) Becker, Richard, and Michael. Brother of Justin. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Frank was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, former owner of Dolenshek Marine Inc., and a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion who went undefeated in his professional career. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday June 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mother of Perpetual Help- St. Aloysius Church 1414 S. 93rd St. Please meet at church for start of Mass. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Sunday June 23rd at Schaff Funeral Home 3:00 - 7:00 pm with parish vigil at 6:00pm.
