|
|
Ziebert Jr., Frank J. Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Frank was United States Army Veteran who served in the Korean War, and was a retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Greenfield, WI. A visitation will be held from 10AM-11AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Adalbert's Catholic Cemetery- Holy Family Chapel (3801 S. 6th St. Milwaukee, WI 53221), with a funeral service to follow at 11AM. A special thank you to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus for their outstanding care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019