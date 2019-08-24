Services
Geibl, Frank John Passed away peacefully August 21, 2019 at the age of 53 years. Loving father of Megan. Beloved son of Frank and the late Sue. Devoted brother of Kristie and Mike and uncle of Ryan James. Further survived by Megan's mother Beth, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the entire team at Froedtert Transplant Unit NW for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided Frank throughout his battle Private family services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019
