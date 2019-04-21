|
Hallfeld, Frank Julius Died peacefully, after leading a smile-filled life with his loving family at his side on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Margarette June (nee Weigel) for 64 years (they were high school sweethearts). Loving father of Cynthia (Stanley) Albiniak, Darlene (Thomas) Jewell, Bernadette (George) Duychak and Heidi (Robert) Lenski. Dear grandfather of Frank (Amanda) Jewell, Cassandra Albiniak, John Jewell, Noel Albiniak and Zechariah Albiniak. Proud great-grandfather of Wysteria, Azaylia and the late Fuychsia. Also remembered by other loving relatives and friends. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Diamler Chrysler with over 40 years of service and was a very proud member of UAW Local 75. He was a past board member of St. Joseph Benevolent Society and a long standing member of St. Joseph Church. Frank volunteered at the museum and church. Frank enjoyed gardening, animals, history and reading the Bible. Many will remember Frank as a positive, good natured and friendly conversationalist. Special thank you to Father Dennis Wieland and to the staff at Shorehaven and the staff at Aurora Medical Center Summit for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa, from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Private interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019