Olson, Frank Kenneth Frank Kenneth Olson passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at the age of 90. Devoted husband of the late Margaret Eber Olson. Beloved father of Frank Thomas Olson (Brenda.) Fond grandpa-in-law of Dylan Barnes. Special friend of Terri Bell. Survived by three sisters, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Frank proudly served his country in Korea as a member of the Army Corps of Engineers. He was a salesman and manager in Chicago and Milwaukee. Frank volunteered for political, veteran and charitable organizations, and was a longtime Eucharistic minister at Froedtert Hospital. He was a member of the Milwaukee Press Club and Mensa of Wisconsin. Special thanks to all the caregivers at the Clement J. Zablocki VAMC. Visitation will be 9:00--10:00 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019, Church of the Gesu, 1210 W. Michigan Street, Milwaukee, WI. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:00 AM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Clement J. Zablocki VAMC, Voluntary Service Office, 5000 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, 53295.
