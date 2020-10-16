Frank "John" KesslerPassed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving father of Kelly (Tim) Cole, Carrie (Derek) Byrne and Christie (Dave Blanchard) Kessler. Proud grandpa of Riley, Cael, Haylan, Keira and Henry. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Gertrude and sister Marilyn. Also loved by other relatives and many friends.Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, October 19, 2020 9-11am. Funeral service at 11am. Masks are required. See Becker Ritter website for full notice.