Frank Koch Jr.
Frank Koch Jr.

Waukesha - Frank Koch Jr., of Oconto, WI, passed away with his family by his side on August 17, 2020 at the age 71.

Frank will be deeply missed by his children, Rebecca (Chad) Koch Minor and Brian (Laurie) Koch; grandchildren, Madeline, Braeden, Austin, Arianna DeWees, Paula, Amanda, and Emma; sister, Louise Koch Andreae; and brother-in-law, Brad Andreae. Frank was married to Megan Schroeder Koch for many years.

The visitation for Frank will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11:00am until the time of the 1:00pm services at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will immediately follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
11:00 AM
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home
AUG
21
Service
01:00 PM
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home
AUG
21
Burial
Prairie Home Cemetery
