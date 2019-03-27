Services
Frank Kreutz

Frank Kreutz Notice
Kreutz, Frank Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Zindl). Loving father of Joseph (Gale) Kreutz, Anna (Keith) Trischan and Mary (Gregory) Budde. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Matthew and Alexander. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29 , from 10 AM - 10:45 AM at ST. MARY PARISH, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Paralyzed Veterans of America. To receive this obit/directions, text 1840113 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
