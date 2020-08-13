Frank Ksionsk Jr.New Berlin - Born to Eternal Life August 12, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Vel. Loving father of Mark (Pam), Paul (Janet), Jody (Bob) Johnston, Pam (Peter) Fuellemann and Jenny (Brett) Ketter. Dear papa of Andrew, Christina (Bobby) Landon, Jack and Calan Fuellemann, Evan and Peyton Ketter and Harley Johnston. Brother of Maryann Karch and Toni Olszewski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Retiree of Continental Can Company. Proud member of the Steel Workers Union. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 9:00 am until time of services.