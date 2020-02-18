Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
102 Church St.
Theresa, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
102 Church St.
Theresa, WI
Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Memorial Gardens
Theresa, WI
Frank Kuczkowski


1939 - 2020
Frank Kuczkowski Notice
Frank Kuczkowski

Theresa - 81, of the town of Theresa, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020. Frank was born on Jan. 14, 1939, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Frank (Sr.) and Josephine (Kowalski) Kuczkowski, and on Sept. 23, 1961, he married Nancy Jankowski at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Frank is survived by two children, Michael (Julie) Kuczkowski of Lomira and Susan (Scott) Lee of Waupun; six grandchildren, Jessica (Nick) Loomans, Michelle (fiancé Daniel Darden) Kuczkowski, Kaytlin Kuczkowski, Stephanie (special friend Austin Oehlke) Margelowsky, Jared (fiancée Karsyn Wetzel) Margelowsky, and Brandon Margelowsky; three great-grandchildren, Brandon and Natalie Loomans, and Sebastian Wahl as well as other relatives and friends.Visitation Thurs. Feb. 20 from 2:00pm - 4:45pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church (102 Church St. - Theresa). Funeral Mass at 5:00pm. Burial on Fri. Feb. 21 - 10:00am at St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
