Frank L. Bottoni
Portage - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving children on Friday October 25, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Arabella (Seims) Bottoni, Sister -Annabelle (Chuck) Heise, Son James Bottoni and Grandson Anthony Bottoni.
Loving Father to Robert Bottoni, James (Karen)Bottoni, Carol (Kelly)Greenwood, Michael (Sue)Bottoni, Patricia (Randy)Church, Jerry Bottoni, Karen(Debbie)Bottoni, Susan Hoisington and Cathy (Craig) Ott. Proud Grandfather to 16 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.
Loving Husband to Maealine Bottoni of 39 years. Step- Daughter Nancy (Dan) Dotson, Stepson Stuart Mauthe and 4-Step Grandchildren.
He Served His Country In the Army during WWII.
Frank spent 40 years with the Milwaukee Road, Soo Line and Canadian Pacific Railroads.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Veterans in Frank's memory.
Visitation and service were held on Wed, Oct 30 in Portage WI. Inurnment and Full Military Service to be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetary. ( Meet at main Chapel). 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019