Sullivan, Frank L. Of Mukwonago, went home to his Lord and Savior on August 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving father of Shawn Babcock, Colleen Sullivan, and Timothy (Kathryn) Sullivan; proud grandpa of 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Yvonne in 2016. Visitation will be on Monday, August 26th at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago from 10 AM until the time of service at 12 NOON. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019