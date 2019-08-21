Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home
Mukwonago, WI
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home
Mukwonago, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank L. Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank L. Sullivan Notice
Sullivan, Frank L. Of Mukwonago, went home to his Lord and Savior on August 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving father of Shawn Babcock, Colleen Sullivan, and Timothy (Kathryn) Sullivan; proud grandpa of 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Yvonne in 2016. Visitation will be on Monday, August 26th at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago from 10 AM until the time of service at 12 NOON. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline