Frank L. Tessmer
Frank L. Tessmer

Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life September 18, 2020, age 90 years. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Jacobi). Dear father of Barbara (Ken) Beck, Susan, Jim (Donna), Tom, and Kathy (Chad) Koski. Loving grandpa of Thomas Beck, Andrew and Rachel Tessmer, Jacob and Jessica Koski. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Frank was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 449. He enjoyed traveling, visiting all the the lower 48 states. Frank was a man of faith and family, with a great sense of humor.

Visitation Thursday, September 24, from 10-11:30 AM at Christ King Catholic Church, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa, with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Christ King Parish Building Fund or American Legion Post 449 would be appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
