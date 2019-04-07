Services
Kearney, Frank M. Born to Eternal Life on March 26, 2019, age 92 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia (nee Neis). Dear mother of Kathleen (David) Ciula. Grandfather of Corrine Wood, Errine Ciula, and Daniel (Allison)Ciula. Great-grandfather of Lorelei Wood; Mark and Luke Ciula. Preceded in death by his siblings Matthew, Norbert, and Raymond. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Frank proudly served his country during WWII as a Paratrooper in the United States Army. He was also a member of Elks Lodge #46 in Milwaukee for over 40 years. Private Services were held for the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
