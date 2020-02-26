|
Frank M. Platt Sr.
Frank M. Platt Sr. found eternal rest Saturday February 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Frank was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on September 29, 1926 to Michael Platt and Anna Junek.
He was raised from a young age to age 18 in a boy's home for orphans, he later found out his younger brother Michael Platt had also been raised there. Neither of them was aware of the other at the time. Frank was never given the opportunity to receive an education and he was very proud of the fact that he taught himself to read and write as he had never attended any schools.
Frank spent a short time in the Army. When he returned, he married his beautiful wife Magdalene on October 30, 1948. They started a family and in 1955 they moved to Mequon, Wisconsin where they raised eight children and many cats. Frank worked for Schlitz Brewery in Milwaukee from age 18 until he retired in 1983. He then held several part-time jobs until the couple retired to Stevens Point in 1997. Frank and Madge enjoyed traveling to such places as Germany, China, and their favorite destination, Hawaii.
Frank is most remembered for his sense of humor. He had a strong work ethic which his children are proud to say they have learned from their father. In his later years, Frank enjoyed playing Mahjong on the computer as well as playing cribbage. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy, westerns, and action movies. He also loved root beer, Chinese food, and fish fry. In the summer months his favorite past time was sitting in the sun soaking up the rays.
Frank is survived by his five daughters, Debra (Greg) Jagielski, Barbara (Gary) Pond, Nancy (John) Gilson, Juliana (Craig) Adams, and Constance Braun; three sons, Frank Platt Jr., Michael Platt, and Alan Platt. Frank is further survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Magdalene Platt (Binder); and brothers, John Junek, and Michael Platt.
A private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Wisconsin humane society or an animal .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020