Frank M. Stanaszek
Frank M. Stanaszek

Cudahy - Passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband to Joan G. Stanaszek (nee Schiller). Beloved father to Michael (Julie) Stanaszek. Grandfather to Vincent and Frank. Dedicated member and leader for the Cudahy School Board, Cudahy High School Booster Club, Cudahy Lions Club, Cudahy Citizens Safety Committee. Long-time public servant working for the Milwaukee Sewerage District. U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home (700 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee) on Monday, June 8 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. **Face masks will be required for all attending the visitation.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
