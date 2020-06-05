Frank M. StanaszekCudahy - Passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband to Joan G. Stanaszek (nee Schiller). Beloved father to Michael (Julie) Stanaszek. Grandfather to Vincent and Frank. Dedicated member and leader for the Cudahy School Board, Cudahy High School Booster Club, Cudahy Lions Club, Cudahy Citizens Safety Committee. Long-time public servant working for the Milwaukee Sewerage District. U.S. Air Force Veteran.Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home (700 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee) on Monday, June 8 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. **Face masks will be required for all attending the visitation.