Frank P. Giuffre
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life March 8, 2020, age 76 years. Beloved husband to Karen (Masiak). Loving father of Frank (Jennifer) Giuffre and Nicholette (Chris) Reinhardt. Proud grandfather of Frankie, Brandon, Bennett, Sydney, Carson, Hailey and Braeden. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Eleanor, and daughter Danielle. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 at MAX A SASS & SONS, 8910 W Drexel Ave, Franklin, from 3 PM until time of Service at 6:30 PM. Private family interment service.
Frank started his first company at the age of 15, with borrowed money to buy a used dump truck. He never shied away when times were tough and succeeded through determination and a tireless work ethic. Frank soon saw opportunity in the crane industry and expanded his business to crane operations, sales and leasing. Over time, he needed space for the cranes and purchased his first property on Mallory Avenue in Cudahy Wisconsin.
That first property led Frank to his greatest passion, which was real estate. He started to invest in commercial and industrial properties, leading to a long and storied career as a developer in the Milwaukee area where he rehabilitated a wide portfolio of buildings at his company Mallory Properties. He believed—and succeeded—in bringing businesses and economic value to Milwaukee through the redevelopment of historic and underutilized properties. Frank built a real estate empire that will continue for generations to come.
Frank was a lifelong fan of IndyCar racing and was incredibly proud of his contribution to the Milwaukee Mile racetrack, managing his racing teams, promoting the track's races, and supporting the city's strong local racing tradition. Frank loved New York City and visited often with family and friends, eventually introducing his children and grandchildren to the city, its history and its charms. He also found his second home in Palm Beach, Florida where he purchased a failing property and has grown that business into the #1 boatyard of south Florida.
Above all, Frank is remembered as a generous and kind-hearted husband, father, grandfather, and member of the local community, where he lived his whole life. He appreciated and made the most of each day and will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones. Frank's life is best described by the famous words of Sinatra: "I did it my way".
If so desired memorials to the Jesus Soul Saving Traveling Mission, an organization which was dear to Frank's heart.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020