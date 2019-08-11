Services
Pazera, Frank "Horse" age 86 of West Bend, August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Ursula (Hale). Loving father of Mary (Warren) Illgen, John, Frank (Laura Blodgett), Catherine, Carol, Joseph, Ann (the late Arthur) Scherbert, Elizabeth. Cherished grandfather of Theresa, Angela and Rachel Illgen, Tyler (Zoe) and Samantha Pazera, Michael Schweiner and Sam Staber. Further survived by 2 sisters and 1 brother: Mary Ogles, Anne (Tony) Russo and Anthony (Bette), other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Newburg with burial in parish cemetery. Visitation at church Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Memorial to . SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME "A Golden Rule Funeral Home" 629 Cedar St West Bend 262-334-2301 www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
jsonline