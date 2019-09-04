|
Frank R. Buetow
Germantown - Born into Eternal Life on Aug. 31, 2019. Age 88 years. Loving husband of Janis (nee Barkdoll) for 63 years. Beloved dad of Randall R. and the late Timothy (Mary Ellen). Proud papa of Jessica (David) Friesen, Jennifer Buetow, Rachel Buetow, and great-papa of Dayson and Ceanna Friesen. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Frank will be held Fri. Sept. 6 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 4 PM until the time of the Prayer Service at 7 PM and again on Sat. Sept. 7 at Brookside Baptist Church, 4470 Pilgrim Rd., Brookfield from 1 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 2 PM. Burial will follow the Funeral Service at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church are appreciated. Frank owned and operated Buetow Lighting for 64 years. Upon retiring, he turned the operations of the business over to his sons, but remained active in the business. His son Randy continues to operate the business today. Frank was a Army Veteran of the Korean War and he took the Honor Flight with his granddaughter, Jennifer on June 6, 2015. Frank was also an active member of Brookside Baptist Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019