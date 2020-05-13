Frank R. PlachinskiAge 92, Passed away suddenly at home on May 11.Dear husband of Margaret (nee Totka) for 70 years.Father of William (Barbara), Thomas (Laurie), and Robert Plachinski.Grandfather of Megan, Joseph, James, Steven, and Kathryn.Great grandfather of Laine, Elizabeth, Alex, Lucas, Nadia, and Isaiah.Brother of Daniel (Anna) and the late John, Wanda, Allie, Rose, Olga and Father Urban, O.F.M.Brother-in-law of Dorothy (John) Rapant, the late Mary (Sam) Scaffidi, and the late Betty (Joe) Miklas.Also survived by many other dear relatives and friends.A memorial Mass and celebration of Frank's life will be scheduled at a later date / when virus guidance allows.You are invited to send an email to plachtom@gmail.com to be added to a list of those who wish to be notified of future arrangements.