|
|
Polski, Frank R. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving husband to Arlene "Connie". Dear father to Michael (Theresa), Mark, Robert (Robin) and Mark Harty. Beloved grandfather to Carrie (Phil), Jessica (Jeremy), Christine (Gilbert), Jason, Angie, Ashley, Cadence, Grant, Brooke and Luke. Also survived by his great-grandchildren; Anthony, Natalie, James, Landon, Ryan and one on the way. Further survived by special friends Carol Polski, Cindy and Derf Niegocki. Frank worked as a steamfitter for American Motors for 38 years and has been retired for the past 30 years. The family wishes to thank the staff of the 2nd floor and the ICU at St. Luke's South Shore for the care and compassion shown to Frank and his family, it is very much appreciated. Private services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 17 to July 21, 2019