Frank R. Schmidt

Schmidt, Frank R. Found Peace on February 22, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Maryann. Loving dad of Carol (Jerry) Jophlin, the late Sandra Schmidt, Duane Ambroziak, Gail (Tim) Carson, and Roberta (Preston Sr.) Perkins. Further survived by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family, and friends. Visitation Monday, March 4 at the Funeral Home from 10 am-12 Noon. Funeral Service 12 Noon. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
