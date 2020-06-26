Frank Richard "Dick" Howard
Frank Richard "Dick" Howard

Milwaukee - Passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 77 at the Villa at Bradley Estates long term care center. Born in Milwaukee on June 24, 1942 he was the son of Frank and Margaret (nee Holahan) Howard. His early life was spent in Shorewood, where he grew up. He graduated from Shorewood High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. As a younger man, Dick watched and participated in several sports- his favorite golf. He had a love of music, especially the oldies and jazz. When bad knees failed him, he mastered an electric wheelchair, always taking his tunes with him. Dick is survived by two brothers, Maurice (Nila) and Scott (Maureen) Howard and two stepsisters, Patricia (Peter) Didier and Jacquelyn Shanti. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Margaret Howard Humphrey, his stepsister Carolyn (Leonard) Touney and his stepmother, Catherine Hargraves Howard. A Private family celebration of life is being held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
