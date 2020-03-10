Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
8661 N. 76th Pl
Resources
Frank Richard Monfre Notice
Frank Richard Monfre

Born to Eternal Life March 9, 2020 age 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Norma Jean (nee Braun). Loving father of Mark (Lynn), Robert (Kelley) and Tracy (John) Wischnefski. Special grandfather of Anthony (Angela), Laura (Timothy), Theresa (Joseph), Tyler (Lindsey), and Kyle. Great-grandfather of Kelsey, Cal, Logan, Deaglan, Violet and Archer. Guardian of Stephen (Dorothy) and David (Nancy). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Theresa, his sister Rose, and brothers Joseph, Anthony, Carmello, Peter, Samuel, Charles and Thomas.

Visitation Thursday, March 12, from 4-6 PM at the Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 6 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, March 13, 10 AM at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 8661 N. 76th Pl. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin would be appreciated.









Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
jsonline