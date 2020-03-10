|
Frank Richard Monfre
Born to Eternal Life March 9, 2020 age 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Norma Jean (nee Braun). Loving father of Mark (Lynn), Robert (Kelley) and Tracy (John) Wischnefski. Special grandfather of Anthony (Angela), Laura (Timothy), Theresa (Joseph), Tyler (Lindsey), and Kyle. Great-grandfather of Kelsey, Cal, Logan, Deaglan, Violet and Archer. Guardian of Stephen (Dorothy) and David (Nancy). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Theresa, his sister Rose, and brothers Joseph, Anthony, Carmello, Peter, Samuel, Charles and Thomas.
Visitation Thursday, March 12, from 4-6 PM at the Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 6 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, March 13, 10 AM at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 8661 N. 76th Pl. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020