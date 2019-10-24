Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Frank Shibilski
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
Frank Robert Shibilski

Frank Robert Shibilski
Frank Robert Shibilski

11-7-1929 10-21-2019

Frank was a professional engineer with a degree in electrical engineering for the University of Wisconsin. In 1963 Frank founded the Climatic Control Company, a commercial and residential design firm in Milwaukee with branch offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

Frank was active in the North American Heating and Air Conditioning Association, serving as past president and board member. He was an advocate of education with a passion for golf and gardening. Frank was blessed by God with a wonderful and productive life. Most of all, Frank was a Gentleman.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Eugene Catholic Church on Monday, October 28th at 11 A.M. Memorials can be made to St. Eugene School.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
