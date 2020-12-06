Frank SromalskiJackson - Born into Eternal Life on Dec. 3, 2020. Age 80 years. Loving husband of the late Susan (nee Schenker). Loving dad of Pat (Amy), David "D.J." (Stacy), and Sara (Brian) Galovits. Doting and proud Boppa of Ashley Ann, Jacob Andrew, Rachel Marie, Erin Anne, Alex Richard, Annabelle Rose, and Claire Susan. Dear brother of John (the late Diane) and Bob (Kate). Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Frank retired from Vilter Mfg. after 30 plus years of service. He will be missed.A private family service will be held. The service will be livestreamed at 12PM. Please visit Funeral Home website for the link. Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls on Sat. Dec. 12 from 1 PM until 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Anna C. Schenker Scholarship Fund at 1522 Nicolet St. Janesville, WI 53546 are greatly appreciated.