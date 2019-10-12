Resources
Frank T. Cannestra

West Allis - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019, surrounded by family. Age 92. Loving husband of Rita (nee Quinn), for 65 years. Proud father of Michael (Margaret), Mary (the late David) Spiegel, Thomas (Terry), Paul (Lori), Donald (Joan), Karen (Brian) Pier, William (Jolene), James (Kari), Todd (Shannon), and Patrice (James) Zenk. Grandfather of 33 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Brother of Nancy Sabinash. Brother-in-law of Marianne Cannestra. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brothers, Pasquale and Joseph.

Gathering at ST. MATTHIAS PARISH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9:30-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Memorials appreciated to Art and Literature Laboratory in Madison or . A special thank you to the staff at Aurora St. Luke's Cardiac Vascular ICU.

Frank proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He was a gifted artist who spent his life loving his children, adoring his grandchildren, and is forever dedicated to his wife, Rita.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
