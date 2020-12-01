Frank T. GerekMenomonee Falls - Frank T. Gerek age 87 years, of Menomonee Falls. Died peacefully with his son by his side on Friday, November 27, 2020. Loving father of John (Kelly), Michael, Thomas, the late Scott and the late Christine Gerek. Father-in-law of Anne Gerek. Preceded in death by his life partner Patricia Raskiewicz and is survived by her children Jeff (Anne), Rob (Bonnie) and Donna Raskiewicz. Further survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Due to Covid-19 services will be held at a later date.