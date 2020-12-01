1/
Frank T. Gerek
Frank T. Gerek

Menomonee Falls - Frank T. Gerek age 87 years, of Menomonee Falls. Died peacefully with his son by his side on Friday, November 27, 2020. Loving father of John (Kelly), Michael, Thomas, the late Scott and the late Christine Gerek. Father-in-law of Anne Gerek. Preceded in death by his life partner Patricia Raskiewicz and is survived by her children Jeff (Anne), Rob (Bonnie) and Donna Raskiewicz. Further survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Due to Covid-19 services will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
