Felder, Frank W. of Brookfield, March 8, 2019, age 95 years. Husband of the late Sadie (nee Scaffidi) Felder. Loving dad of Nancy (Shane) O'Brien and Bob (Sue) Felder. Dear grandpa of Krista, Tina, Devin, Jess, Zachary, and Bobby. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, March 13, 2019 6:00 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg. In state on Wednesday, from 4:00 PM until the time of service. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gigi's Playhouse are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019