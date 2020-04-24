Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Wagnitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Wagnitz


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Wagnitz Notice
Frank Wagnitz

Frank Wagnitz, age 70, left us too soon on April 23, 2020. Frank was born in Berlin, Germany on July 4, 1949 to Louis and Barbara (nee Zindler) Wagnitz.

Frank is survived by his son Ben (Amy) Wagnitz; his grandchildren Dominic and Jameson; his mom Barbara; and many family and friends.

Frank is preceded is death by his wife Beth; his dad Louis; and his brothers Danny and Charlie.

Frank grew up in Oconomowoc with the love of baseball, cars, hunting and fishing. He married the love of his life, Beth, in 1971 and made a life together in Hartland. He enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren at his cabin in Crivitz. Family was everything to him. Frank will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.

Any stories or memories that you have of Frank, the family asks that you please share with them.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name can be made out to the family.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline