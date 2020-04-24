|
Frank Wagnitz
Frank Wagnitz, age 70, left us too soon on April 23, 2020. Frank was born in Berlin, Germany on July 4, 1949 to Louis and Barbara (nee Zindler) Wagnitz.
Frank is survived by his son Ben (Amy) Wagnitz; his grandchildren Dominic and Jameson; his mom Barbara; and many family and friends.
Frank is preceded is death by his wife Beth; his dad Louis; and his brothers Danny and Charlie.
Frank grew up in Oconomowoc with the love of baseball, cars, hunting and fishing. He married the love of his life, Beth, in 1971 and made a life together in Hartland. He enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren at his cabin in Crivitz. Family was everything to him. Frank will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.
Any stories or memories that you have of Frank, the family asks that you please share with them.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name can be made out to the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020