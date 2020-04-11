Resources
1952 - 2020
Menomonee Falls - Frank Wala age 68 years, of Menomonee Falls. Friday, April 3, 2020. Loving husband of the late Norma Jean. Dear father of Jeff Wala. Trusted brother of Jerry Wala. Further survived by other relatives and friends. After he retired, "The Commish" dedicated himself to running dart leagues around the Menomonee Falls area. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to may donate to Frank's preferred charity, , in his name.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
