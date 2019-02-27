|
Waterman, Frank On February 24, 2019, Frank E. Waterman passed away at the age of 94. He was a veteran of two wars, WWII and Korean War. He was a postman in Wauwatosa, retired after 40 years, and resided in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin since 1960. An avid sports fan, Frank was passionate about everything, including country western music and polkas. Always a good neighbor and friend, he will be missed by everyone. Thank you for being a great dad all these years! We love you and know you're going to hit a home run with the true angels. Be happy in your "Fields of Dreams"! See ya, daddy!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019