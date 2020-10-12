1/1
Franklin D. Gahan
Franklin D. Gahan

Port Washington, WI - October 8, 2020, age 83 yrs. Beloved husband of Joanne, dear dad of Julie (Alfredo, Jr.) Lopez, Kevin (Kim Chi) & Daniel (Cassandra) Gahan & Gemma Duran, 10 grandchildren, brother of Lucille Ikner, Rosemary Mudek & Ray (Barb) Gahan, other relatives and friends. Mass 6PM Tues., Oct. 13, 2020 at St. John XXIII Parish-St. Mary's Church, 451 N. Johnson Street, Port Washington. Visitation at the POOLE FUNERAL HOME/Crematory, 203 N. Wisconsin Street, Port Washington Tuesday from 3:30-5:30pm.

**COVID-19 recommendations will be followed. Masks required. Exercise social distancing. Thank you.**

Memorials to Seraphic Mass Association (Seraphic Mass Association, 5217 Butler St., Ste. 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, 1-877-737-9050, email@seraphicmass.org ).

See funeral website for full obituary. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262/284-4431.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Poole Funeral Home
203 North Wisconsin Street
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-4431
