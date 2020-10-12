Franklin D. Gahan
Port Washington, WI - October 8, 2020, age 83 yrs. Beloved husband of Joanne, dear dad of Julie (Alfredo, Jr.) Lopez, Kevin (Kim Chi) & Daniel (Cassandra) Gahan & Gemma Duran, 10 grandchildren, brother of Lucille Ikner, Rosemary Mudek & Ray (Barb) Gahan, other relatives and friends. Mass 6PM Tues., Oct. 13, 2020 at St. John XXIII Parish-St. Mary's Church, 451 N. Johnson Street, Port Washington. Visitation at the POOLE FUNERAL HOME/Crematory, 203 N. Wisconsin Street, Port Washington Tuesday from 3:30-5:30pm.
**COVID-19 recommendations will be followed. Masks required. Exercise social distancing. Thank you.**
Memorials to Seraphic Mass Association (Seraphic Mass Association, 5217 Butler St., Ste. 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, 1-877-737-9050, email@seraphicmass.org ).
