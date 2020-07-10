Franklin Delano Roosevelt McIntosh



October 16, 1937 - July 3, 2020



Frank passed peacefully July 3rd, 2020, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Carolyn. Proud father of Anthony, Coraga, Kevin, and Kristin. Fondly remembered by his brother James and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Glenn, and son Frank Jr. Further loved and remembered by other relatives, friends, and In-laws. Frank was a faithful member of the Unique Classic Car Club. He enjoyed winning trophies for his cars. Special thanks to his devoted caregiver/grandson Denim. Per Frank's request, no services will be held. "Gone To A Classic Car Show!!"









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store