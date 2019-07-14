|
Schultz, Franklin J. "Frank" Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Age 79. Beloved husband of Roswitha. Loving father of John and Michael (Tracy) Schultz. Proud Opa of Alexander (Madi), Madeleine, Samuel and Sophia. Dear brother of Fred (Carol Schultz and Pat (Ken) Lowden. Further survived by brother-in-law Harry Porter, other relatives and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Porter. Visitation at the Funeral Home on FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 from 4 to 5:45 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fischer House Wisconsin appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019