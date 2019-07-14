Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin J. "Frank" Schultz


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin J. "Frank" Schultz Notice
Schultz, Franklin J. "Frank" Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Age 79. Beloved husband of Roswitha. Loving father of John and Michael (Tracy) Schultz. Proud Opa of Alexander (Madi), Madeleine, Samuel and Sophia. Dear brother of Fred (Carol Schultz and Pat (Ken) Lowden. Further survived by brother-in-law Harry Porter, other relatives and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Porter. Visitation at the Funeral Home on FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 from 4 to 5:45 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fischer House Wisconsin appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline