Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Franklin Jon Bruns

Franklin Jon Bruns Notice
Bruns, Franklin Jon Departed this life, Wednesday February 27, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved father and provider of Jeffrey (Tammy), Cynthia (Kurt) Saliger, David (Peggy) and Steven (Lori). Grandfather of Nicholas (Mark), Jon, Danielle (J.J.) and Matthew. Further survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials in Franklin's name to the would be appreciated. Memorial gathering at the Lois and Tom Dolan Community Center, 4355 W. Bradley Rd. Brown Deer WI 53223, Thursday, March 7th 4-7 PM. Celebration of life service at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
